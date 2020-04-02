RTA now using UV-C technology to clean high traffic areas, K-9 vehicles and rooms with electronic equipment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting next week, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will start using ultra violet technology (UV-C) to clean high traffic areas, K-9 vehicles and rooms with electronic equipment.
The UV-C equipment is from Daylight Medical of Middleburg Heights and called Moonbeam3.
Moonbeam3 will also be used when a bus or train is removed from service and needs to be disinfected immediately.
“This unit is lightweight and mobile, so our staff can easily transport it to any site. It is safe and plugs into a standard wall outlet. The UV-C rays can disinfect a bus in less than an hour,” said Flounsay Caver, RTA’s Deputy General Manager of Operations.
As of March 9, RTA staff have been cleaning all touchable surfaces with a cleaning agent recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Buses, which carry 85% of the system’s riders, are sanitized at least every 24 hours.
Train cars are also sanitized every 24 hours.
In addition, bus and rail operators and other staff have been given disinfectant wipes to clean their work areas routinely throughout the day.
And, janitors are disinfecting touchable surfaces in all RTA facitilies.
“We want our riders to know that we will clean every bus, every day and that it’s safe to ride RTA. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable, clean and courteous public transportation. With the public’s concern of the spread of this virus, we’re pleased to announce that we’re taking this additional step,” said RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong.
