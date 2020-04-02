Shaker Heights CERT volunteers repairing thousands of N-95 masks for first responders

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Here are more staples..."
That’s Erika Neeson, who leads the Shaker Heights Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT
She says they are busy replacing the blue elastic that has dry rotted on masks they got from FEMA during the H1-N1 outbreak.
Chief Patrick Sweeney of the Shaker Heights Fire Department says he’s grateful for their work.
Dr. Margaret Carlson is the director of Verb Ballets in Shaker Heights. She’s working with CERT to help the cause. “Literally, we have now done thousands of masks using elastic that really intended for point shoes and dance wear shoes.”
