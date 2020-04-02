Son who lost father to COVID-19 in Mahoning County has message for others

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old husband, father and former Mahoning County businessman died early Sunday morning.
Mark Eckert is just one of the 65 people who succumbed to the coronavirus here in Ohio.
Mark told his son, Zach Eckert, it was the worst he had ever felt in his life, and in his final hours he was unable to have his family at his bedside.
“This is life and death stuff here. There are people that still don’t view this as a threat. I can assure you, my family can assure you, this is a dangerous threat," Zach told 19 News.
It was on Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m. when Mark died of COVID-19, about 17 days after he first started showing symptoms.
"Looking back, people were saying: ‘Don’t worry, it’s just the flu.' And I can assure you, it’s not the flu,” Zach said.
What was most difficult for the Eckert’s was having to communicate with Mark only by computer or telephone, unable to hold his hand or comfort him.
However, his son did have high praise for his medical team at the Cleveland Clinic, which kept the family informed every step of the way.
“I definitely want people to understand how serious this is currently. So when they see these difficult things come out about ‘shelter in place’ don’t go places where you don’t need to go. Those are really important things. This is what can happen when that is not followed.”
Mark worked for his family-owned furniture store for 40-plus years, and then worked for the Vindicator newspaper.
His son wants people to understand why the ventilators are so important, they are used as a treatment to give the patient’s lungs a break.
A Memorial for Mark will be held later this summer.
