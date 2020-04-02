Summit County deputies will be patrolling the parks to preach social distancing

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Just because you are outside enjoying some fresh air does not mean that you can just forget about practicing social distancing.
That’s the word from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which will start patrolling county parks to make sure that people are following the guidelines laid out by the state’s director of public health and the governor.
The sheriff’s office put the word out in a social media post that they had seen and heard that too many people were not adhering to the guidelines while in the park.
“We’re having an issue with too many people congregating in the park,” said Inspector Bill Holland. “Kids playing basketball, kids using playground equipment, playing different sports.”
“If they are congregating, if there is a contact sport, or playing on equipment, just going up and having dialogue with them and letting them know,” Holland said.
Holland said it is clear that the job of policing has changed during this public health crisis, but what has not changed is that the end result always has to be what is in the best interest of public health safety.
“It’s for everyone’s benefit to abide by the guidelines and so everybody can get out and enjoy the summer sooner rather than later,” Holland added.
