University Hospitals testing drug which would protect healthcare workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced Thursday they will be testing a new drug which would protect healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UH is leading the clinical trial named the ARMS-1 COVID Study.
The drug, ARMS-I, is supposed to prevent airborne transmission of coronavirus and reduce the symptoms of healthcare workers who get the virus.
"This trial is another example of our community and biomedical industry coming together to seek solutions that help mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center. “Our UH research team has been working closely with the manufacturer, ARMS Pharmaceutical, as well as Case Western Reserve University, to get this trial quickly organized, funded, and ready for roll-out. We are expecting to begin the trial within two weeks.”
UH trial participants will include clinical staff who are directly caring for patients.
The ARMS-I drug was previously studied at UH in a clinical trial aimed at reducing upper respiratory infections, according to University Hospitals.
“If the trial is successful, as we hope, we will work closely with the FDA and other relevant authorities with the goal of swiftly securing the necessary approvals to manufacture the product in quantities necessary to broadly help protect health care workers on the frontline," said Afif Ghannoum, Chief Executive Officer of ARMS Pharmaceutical.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.