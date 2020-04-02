West Side Catholic Center among many Cleveland-area organizations to benefit from 19 News COVID-19 relief telethon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The West Side Catholic Center’s mission is to feed, clothe and shelter those who need it most in the Cleveland area, and their efforts aren’t slowing down despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s striking how quickly things can change for any of us,” said Executive Director John Litten.
The organization is one of many that will benefit from All for the Land: COVID-19 Relief Live on Channel 19 this Saturday.
“The people we serve are accustomed to adjusting on a regular basis,” Litten said. “They’re very resilient.”
For more than 40 years, the center has been a reliable rock, standing firmly in the corner of the people of greater Cleveland.
And just as their clients are, he said the organization’s staff have been equally as flexible.
“I’m amazed at our staff’s ability to adjust to this,” he told 19 News. “They’re constantly searching for ways to help as best they can, as creatively as they can.”
But he says they’ve faced some challenges, especially in providing the face-to-face time they typically do.
That said, Litten said they’re still focused on their mission.
The organization focuses on addressing critical needs like food, medicine, heat, water and shelter, thanks in large part to donations.
“Cleveland is so blessed from a philanthropic standpoint,” he said. “And it shows in times of trouble like this... my only hope and prayer is that it continues as long as possible, because people need it.”
Their biggest need is financial donations, which allow them to purchase specific items of need.
For more information on how you can help, visit the West Side Catholic Center’s website.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.