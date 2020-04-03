Barbershop, salon owners get creative to offer services during stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a time of social distancing, local salon and barbershop owners have changed the way their business works.
On March 18th, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed all hair salons and barbershops to close in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“It was just a really big shock to the whole team,” said Sunny Segines of Sunny and Co. Salon in Cleveland Heights. “I had to check the internet probably 3 or 4 times to make sure it was accurate because everything was just happening so fast.”
Many are thankful the state is offering programs to help newer stylists who find themselves unemployed.
“It’s a stressful time,” says Edith Donaldson, owner of Wheeler Bangs Salon in Lyndhurst. “Thank god they are putting these things in place where they are giving you a break on paying bills so the little money you do have you’re able to use towards living now.”
In order to make ends meet many stylists are turning to gift cards for future appointments and offering virtual appointments online.
“I would be able to talk to you about what products to use or what type of maintenance you need to do," explained Segines.
“If you want to try to cut your hair at home, get with me on FaceTime. We’ll walk through it together," joked JT Da Barber, from B Loft Barbershop in Cleveland.
