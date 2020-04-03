Barbershop, salon owners get creative to offer services during stay-at-home order

View this post on Instagram

I know this is a trying time for everyone, especially for those who may need essential services such as hair appts that are deemed to be unnecessary by those in office. Well I’m here to offer you advice as far as what options may be available, products, home care, and etc. Virtual appts are now available via the ZOOM app and I’m free when you are. Appointments are only $25 and are set up via text. 216.694.8084 text me a day and time send your payment via cash app and It’s a go... let’s figure it out! Hope you all are doing ok in these uncertain times. Talk soon!! 🌸