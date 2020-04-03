Call to Artists: Van Aken District Mural Project looking for your best work

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The deadline to have your artwork displayed as part of a Greater Cleveland mural project is quickly approaching.
A deadline of April 13 has been set for artists who want to submit their portfolios to the The Van Aken District mural project.
Six total artworks will be displayed by up to six artists.
Each work will be a printed as an 8 foot by 10 foot vinyl installation and placed in Bowser Alley, which runs between the District’s Market Hall and parking garage.
“The Mural Project represents the City’s continued commitment to public art, including in the Van Aken District,” says Director of Planning Joyce Braverman. “We are eager to see Bowser Alley become the home of revolving art exhibits that showcase the many talented artists of Shaker Heights, Greater Cleveland, and beyond.”
The Call for Artists is open to all qualified artists, 18 years and older.
Shaker Heights artists, Greater Cleveland artists and artists with ties to the region are especially encouraged to participate.
Deadline for submissions is Monday, April 13, 2020 and, artists will receive $500 per piece selected.
For submission requirements click here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.