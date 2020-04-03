Cleveland-area businesses offering alcohol sales to-go

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Your usual Friday happy hour has been hijacked by the COVID-19 scare and social distancing, so it’s time to get creative with online chats and cocktails to-go.
Will Hollingsworth, owner of The Spotted Owl, (Tremont and Akron) put together cocktail kits last week and gave them out in exchange for donations to their Staff fund.
“Our first 100 kits were gone in 15 minutes, and we raised around $500 for our teams,” Hollingsworth said.
He says they’d like to move to a subscription-based porch delivery model.
“We’re thinking of selling a basket that includes all the tools you need to make cocktails at home shaker, mixing glass, strainer, and buying the basket would include a weekly cocktail kit subscription, where we’d porch-deliver a different cocktail kit every week until the bar can open back up,” he said.
Since they don’t sell food, this is their only way to do to-go.
“It’s been a fun way to stay connected with our regulars, introduce ourselves to new potential customers when we re-open, and raise money for our teams,” said Hollingsworth.
Market Garden Brewery’s shop in Ohio City is open for call-in orders and curbside pick up of beers,
Owner Sam McNulty reports good sales numbers.
“We see so many people shopping at the West Side Market and picking up Market Garden Beer all in one stop. It’s super convenient,” he said.
They started filling growlers of fresh draft beer and their new Magis Cider at our store for the first time.
“Since you can no longer enjoy beer at a bar or restaurant, our retail store accounts are seeing a huge increase in Market Garden Beer sales in both bottles and cans,” McNulty said.
If wine is more your style, places like L’Albatros Brasserie and Bar and Parallax Restaurant and Lounge are offering curbside wine pick-up and delivery for orders over $150, or full cases.
“We are constantly updating our food and retail wine and beer menus daily, with additional package/bundle specials of wine, beer, and cheese,” said Julian Bruell, Director of Service with the Zack Bruell Restaurant Group.
He says the quantity of curbside pick up/to-go orders and deliveries is dependent on the day.
“To our company, staying open for pickup/wine deliveries is worthwhile because of our obligation to provide high quality food/beverage to our customers, along with our hopeful future continuation of our restaurant operations in order to provide employment to our hardworking employees” said Bruell.
According the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control, sales numbers are up nearly $30 million in March, compared to this time last year.
And there have been 270, 367 more gallons of liquor sold this March compared to last March.
Those numbers include retail and wholesale sales.
