Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding virtual forum to discuss city’s COVID-19 response

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to hold a virtual forum Friday, at the City Club.
The public event begins at 12:30 p.m. and will provide updates on how the city is responding to the crisis and the measures taken to contain the spread.
Watch online at www.cityclub.org
Jackson will also hold a press conference in front of media at 10:15 a.m.
Also, on Thursday evening, the city confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases. That brings the total to 148 infections, with two deaths.
