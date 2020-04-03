Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding virtual forum to discuss city’s COVID-19 response

20 new cases, 2 deaths and 148 total infections

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding virtual forum to discuss city’s COVID-19 response
File photo, Mayor Frank Jackson
By John Deike | April 2, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 10:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to hold a virtual forum Friday, at the City Club.

The public event begins at 12:30 p.m. and will provide updates on how the city is responding to the crisis and the measures taken to contain the spread.

Watch online at www.cityclub.org

Jackson will also hold a press conference in front of media at 10:15 a.m.

Also, on Thursday evening, the city confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases. That brings the total to 148 infections, with two deaths.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.