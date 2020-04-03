Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holds virtual forum to discuss city’s COVID-19 response

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to hold a virtual forum Friday at the City Club to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.
The city confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases on Thursday evening, bringing the total to 148 infections, with two deaths.
Prior to the public virtual forum, Mayor Jackson is holding a press conference at 10:15 a.m. to provide an update to the media:
During the press conference, Mayor Jackson confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases in the city remained the same.
The conference discussed part of the Cleveland Clinic’s plan to accommodate for a future increase of patients with the coronavirus is to convert the Health Education Campus to a medical surge hospital.
The main building of the Health Education Campus currently serves collaborative learning site for Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.
The building will now be temporarily converted to a fully-functioning surge hospital to treat patients with COVID-19.
While that information was already released, new information shared during the press conference revealed that Case Western Reserve University offered their dorms to doctors working on campus who may not be able to go home between shifts.
The public virtual forum begins at 12:30 p.m. and will provide updates on how the city is responding to the crisis and the measures taken to contain the spread.
Watch it online at www.cityclub.org
