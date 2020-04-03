Cleveland RTA driver tests positive for COVID-19; triggering quarantine and cleaning protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) learned of its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday.
The employee, an operator, last worked on Thursday, March 19, according to an RTA press release.
The following day, the employee showed flu-like symptoms and followed protocol by calling off sick and began a period of self-quarantine.
After testing positive for the virus, the employee was admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Vehicles last assigned to the worker were disinfected by staff prior to the next day’s pullout, per enhanced cleaning guidelines that were implemented on March 5.
