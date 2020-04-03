Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday 81 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 2,902 cases confirmed statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans until May 1.
School is also out until May 1.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
