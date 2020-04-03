Cuyahoga County BOE begins mailing ballots for the Presidential Primary Election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) will begin mailing ballots Friday for the Presidential Primary Election.
The election was continued from March 17 to April 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This will only by a vote-by-mail election.
Ballots are currently being sent to the voters who have already requested one. If you need a ballot, the BOE will accept applications until noon on April 25.
There are several ways to receive your ballot:
• Go to the Board’s website, www.443VOTE.us to complete a Ballot Application form by entering your name and birthday. Print and complete the Ballot Application and mail it to the Board of Elections.
• Go to the Board’s website, www.443VOTE.us enter your name and birthday and ask the Board to mail you a Ballot Application. When it arrives complete the Ballot Application and mail it to the Board of Elections.
• Call the Board at 216-443-VOTE (8683) and ask the Board to mail you a Vote-by-Mail Ballot Application.
• Visit the Board’s Administration Building at 2925 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. The Building is closed to the public but there is an area just inside the back door where people may complete and submit their Ballot Applications between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on weekdays.
No postage will be required when mailing your ballot back to the BOE.
