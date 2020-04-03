6 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said at least six inmates at the jail facility tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are prepared for this,” Budish repeated multiple times.
Budish was joined by Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett to discuss the latest cases in the area and in the jail system.
According to Budish, the six inmates with the coronavirus are all from the same pod.
Two additional inmates are being investigated for a possible infection.
All of the infected inmates, who arrived to the Cuyahoga County Jail between July 2019 and February 2020, are being cared for medically by staff from the MetroHealth System.
“There’s no way these six inmates brought the COVID-19 into the jail,” Budish said.
County officials are also enforcing isolation guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health for any other inmates or corrections officers who may have come in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.
Efforts from judges and the prosecutor’s office in Cuyahoga County during the month of March helped reduce the jail population, creating more space for inmates to quarantine in possible.
Budish said the jail population was decreased by nearly 50% from what it was months ago. Approximately 1,020 inmates remain in the jail on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga County executive.
Public visitations have also been prohibited at jail and corrections facilities.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is also investigating a cluster of presumptive COVID-19 cases is under investigation at a Parma-area health care facility that provides short- and long-term care, as well as outpatient rehabilitation.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 663 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
Statewide, at least 81 deaths and 2,902 cases have been documented.
