8 dead in Summit County due to COVID-19; 164 confirmed cases countywide

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are eight dead in Summit County due to coronavirus, with 164 confirmed cases countywide. The Summit County Public Health released the numbers Friday.
Call centers have been established at SCPH and at the Ohio Department of Health to answer questions about the coronavirus from the public and community partners.
SCPH (available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.) at (330) 926-5795.
The Ohio Department of Health is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They can be reached at 1-833-427-5634.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.