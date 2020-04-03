Euclid Pet Pals closes until further notice for adoptions

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Pet Pals is closed until further notice for adoptions, and the kennel also announced they have no dogs available for adoption.
The kennel thanked those who have adopted from them recently and giving great homes to the canines.
Though it might not last long the kennels this empty, their hearts are full of joy seeing this.
Animal Control Officer Ann Mills said the kennel will be closed until further notice.
“We will be closed until further notice for adoptions," Mills said. "If your dog or cat have been impounded or you are missing a pet please call (216) 289-2057 to make arrangements to return your pet if it is here at the shelter. Thank you and be safe.”
They look forward to resuming their daily postings again in the near future and they will keep you updated.
They wish everyone will stick together, get through this together and cherish in the time with our fur babies.
