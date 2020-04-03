Family craft time! How to make a Japanese-style carp windsock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Transform a toilet paper tube into a high-flying Japanese-style carp windsock, also called a koinobori. Family craft time!
Family craft time! Who would have thought that toilet paper would become all the rage in 2020? Don’t ditch that tube the next time you use up a roll – you can make a little friend with it. Here’s how to make a toilet paper roll windsock! This one looks like a Japanese-style carp windsock, called a “Koinobori”, these colorful decorations are traditionally flown during Children’s Day, on May 5th.
You’ll need a toilet paper tube, colored tissue paper, double-sided tape, scissors, glue and twine or string to hang with. Watch our video to see how it’s done.
