Family craft time! How to make a Japanese-style carp windsock

Family craft time! Who would have thought that toilet paper would become all the rage in 2020? Don’t ditch that tube the next time you use up a roll – you can make a little friend with it. Here’s how to make a toilet paper roll windsock! This one looks like a Japanese-style carp windsock, called a “Koinobori”, these colorful decorations are traditionally flown during Children’s Day, on May 5th.