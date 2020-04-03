Gov. DeWine to ask judges to release 53 inmates from state prisons to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he intends on sending letters to county judges asking them to consider releasing certain inmates from state prisons to help alleviate the potential impact COVID-19 could have in jails.
During Friday’s briefing, the Governor highlighted two groups of inmates that could be released, which could free up space in the state prison facilities and keep more individuals from being exposed to COVID-19 in confirmed areas.
- 38 prisoners, including 23 women who are pregnant or have had children in prison
- 15 prisoners who over the age of 60 years old and within 60 days of their scheduled release
All of the prisoners that DeWine is recommending for release were convicted of non-violent offenses and are not sex predators.
Gov. DeWine left the option open to use his power for a sentencing commutation, but he said he wanted to let the local courts first take input from the prosecutor’s offices and victims.
“What happens to these individuals is going to be up to the judge and the conditions that the judge might set,” Gov. DeWine added.
Ohio’s state prison population is approximately 49,000 inmates.
