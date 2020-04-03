Greater Cleveland’s Winking Lizard to go ‘old school’ and serve ribs from the grill Saturday, April 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A week after shutting down its restaurants The Winking Lizard is returning to serving its customers, this time with proper social distancing.
The Winking Lizard has also promised to donate and deliver 200 rib dinners to local hospitals.
Using their social media page the Winking Lizard announced that on Saturday, April 4 customers will be able to order RIBS fresh off the grill.
The ribs will only be available at Washington Square and Bedford Heights locations from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or while supplies last.
According to the post on April 4, the three proprietors of the Winking Lizard Tavern, Jim, John, & Fred will be grilling ribs in the parking lots.
Guests will be able to pull up to get a slab of their ribs, mac & cheese, cole slaw dinner roll, and a bottle of their famous BBQ sauce for only $20. Customers must use cash.
Guests can also pre-order up until 10am this Saturday by emailing the following:
lkvavro@winkinglizard.com - Bedford Heights
lfalvo@winkinglizard.com - Washington Square
“We miss our guests so much we’re going old school and back to our roots. Plus we wanted a way to thank our nurses and doctors for all they are doing through this pandemic For over 38 years now, we have been grilling the best ribs and BBQ sauce around. We honestly just can’t deny our Lizard Nation our staple foods.” says John Lane, Co-Owner.
If Saturday goes well, Lane says this may be a re-occurring theme with a revolving menu of their signature items.
