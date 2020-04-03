ICU respiratory specialist recognized as an everyday hero

Val Piker is a respiratory therapist by title, but when she finishes her long shifts, she wears more than a few hats at home.
Piker’s sister-in-law, Lisa Rankin is calls her an everyday hero.
It’s certainly a scary time to be on the front line in the ICU but, Piker continues to work helping to save lives at Hillcrest Hospital.
Piker’s sense of warmth is so necessary as more and more coronavirus patients are being admitted to the intensive care unit every day.
“She was one of the first groups of people who started to see these cases because she is in the ICU and she does work with the ventilators and that’s her job to deal with breathing and breathing issues,” said Rankin.
Rankin said she has never been so proud of her sister-in-law.
After working long shifts taking care of patients, Piker comes home, cares for her six- year-old daughter, her husband, and her mother.
Rankin said, “Her mother has COPD, which I know it’s very scary at this time. She’s very afraid of bringing it home.”
Rankin feels Piker is a true hero because “She just does things with her head up and is ready for battle.”
“Val embodies that sort of stoic strength, attributes that are so needed in this time. We just want her to be safe. We pray for her every day and we’re just very lucky to have her in our lives,” said Rankin.