Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two people whose remains were recently found in two adjacent eastern Ohio counties are not related. But their identities remain a mystery. The first discovery came March 21, when a landowner riding an ATV as he inspected property stakes near an oil well in eastern Carroll County spotted some human remains down an embankment. Further investigation determined the remains are those of a woman who was probably around 60 years old. The second discovery came late Monday night in Stark County, when an oil well contractor working in Pike Township found a human skull. The remains were determined to be those of man.