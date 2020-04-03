Mahoning Valley still hoping for late June opener

The Scappers are a short-season team, meaning they do not start in April like most teams. Clubs like Akron and Lake County can already begin making plans for their fans on what to do with tickets. The Scappers cannot. “There is nothing right now that says we’re not playing on June 24th at home or not starting on the road on June 18th. We’re kind of in a limbo situation,” said Walsh. It will remain that way until Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his team lift the policies in place keeping Ohioans at home and in small groups.