Mahoning Valley still hoping for late June opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unlike most minor league teams, Mahoning Valley is a short-season club. They don’t start till June 18th, home opener on June 24th. So they have a cushion, but that is not necessarily and advantage. “Yes and no. Not knowing what we can do right now and what kind of message we can be putting out there right now besides Opening Day is June 24th is a little difficult,” said Scappers Director of Tickets & Game Operations Kate Walsh.
The Scappers are a short-season team, meaning they do not start in April like most teams. Clubs like Akron and Lake County can already begin making plans for their fans on what to do with tickets. The Scappers cannot. “There is nothing right now that says we’re not playing on June 24th at home or not starting on the road on June 18th. We’re kind of in a limbo situation,” said Walsh. It will remain that way until Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his team lift the policies in place keeping Ohioans at home and in small groups.
In the meantime the club is reaching out to the community on social media, working on fund raisers for the area and yes, still try to sell tickets and renew season tickets, which has been challenging. “People are still planning to renew, it’s just when," said Walsh. Fans are asking the club to reach out to them when the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
The Scrappers are one of 42 teams that Major League Baseball reportedly wants to do away with. That community was already digging in for the fight to save their team, now they have added the fight against COVID-19.
