Maple Heights boy shot in the stomach while playing outside with his mother

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old was shot in the stomach and hospitalized on Thursday evening, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.
The mother told Maple Heights Police she was playing with her son outside their Libby Road home when she heard gunfire.
She looked down, saw the gunshot wound and rushed the boy to South Pointe Hospital; he was then taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
Doctors determined the gunshot wound wasn’t life threatening, and they expect the boy to make a full recovery.
No arrests have been made so far, and police don’t have a description for the shooter.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.
