2nd Ohio federal inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second Ohio federal inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
Both inmates were serving sentences at the Federal Satelllite Low Institution (FSL) Elkton in Lisbon.
Margarito Garcia-Fragoso, 65, died on April 2.
According to prison officials, Garcia-Fragosa became sick on March 27 and was transported to a local hospital, where his condition quickly declined.
Officials added Garcia-Fragosa had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.
Garcia-Fragosa was serving a 126 month sentence for possession with intent to distribute and had been at the prison since Jan. 10, 2017.
Woodrow Taylor, 53, also died on April 2.
On March 31, Taylor was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
Taylor, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, was placed on a ventilator in the hospital, said officials.
He was serving a 60 month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
He had been in custody at FSL Elkton since April 29, 2019.
FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.
