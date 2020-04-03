North Ridgeville Fire Department is retrofitting ambulances to clear the air

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Fire Department is using a new method to help its EMTs stay safe, and hopefully, coronavirus free.
When the need changes, the methods often have to be modified as well. And sometimes borrowing a new idea... is a good idea. That’s what the North Ridgeville Fire Chief John Reese is doing to help fight the coronavirus. He explains how a modified truck air intake works.
“Air coming into the ambulance is drawn through a side window. The attendant or paramedic is sitting at the head of the patient, so that air is moving past them and going to the air scrubber that’s in the back of the ambulance, and then it exits out the back of the ambulance.”
Sounds simple, and it looks like it will be a potential lifesaving technique that the department is now using.
“We put a scrubber in there. It pulls a lot of air. It’s the type they use for asbestos removal and its creating a vacuum inside the back of the ambulance.”
Because both patient and EMT are in close quarters they need more than wipes and spray disinfectants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The door has got a window, so we stuck a bunch of filter material and sandwiched it in between the screen of the window. This is the air intake.”
Chief John Reese says other other fire departments are calling to see how they adapt their trucks with the Hepa system.
