Northeast Ohio school holds class meeting with 400 cardboard cutouts of students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A school in Northeast Ohio is sticking with tradition, even if the coronavirus is keeping students and faculty at home.
Students at Western Reserve Academy, a day and boarding school in Hudson, have convened regularly in the campus’ chapel for nearly 200 years to participate in an all-school meeting.
With the help of the campus’ Wang Innovation Center, Friday’s all-school meeting was no different.
Approximately 400 cardboard cutouts with the faces of the students were produced and positioned in their assigned seats inside the chapel.
The school meeting was then conducted via video conference, allowing the students to see the cardboard versions of themselves.
“Our school is a community, and we miss our students very much,” said Head of School Suzanne Buck. “Our traditions bind us together, and we couldn’t resist a new twist on this one.”
The students at Western Reserve Academy are continuing their education through online learning during the statewide school closures.
