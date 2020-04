CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is still in control of our weather with a dry air mass in place. A sunny sky is in the forecast. The wind today will have a more northerly component to it. The lake breeze will cover the entire lakeshore. High temperatures for most of us will be 50 degrees or better. It will only be in the 40s near the lakeshore this afternoon. Another clear sky tonight and we will fall well into the 30s again.