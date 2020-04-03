Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up for Saturday, showers return Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been another beautiful day around here.
I could get used to this!
How about you?
I do expect us to stay mostly clear through tonight.
There may be a few passing clouds from time to time, but overall, expect plenty of stars out there tonight.
In the meantime, here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School with Meteorologist Jon Loufman.
Otherwise, tonight will be chilly.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning.
We’ll warm up significantly tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
Showers will move in tomorrow evening.
These showers will exit the forecast region by mid-morning Sunday.
Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs only in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.