ODJFS addresses new issue opening messages from unemployment office; state creates new website for people now looking for jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People tell 19 News they are running into new issues while filing unemployment claims.
19 News investigators again brought your questions to the officials in charge Friday morning.
Dave Kocab had been working as a chef at Ushabu in Tremont.
Now, he’s among the many running into yet another issue on the state’s unemployment website.
“It’s frustrating for me, but I want answers for other people,” he said.
He was denied unemployment benefits for the first week he filed, but couldn’t immediately open the message explaining why.
That’s a scary situation, because people need the information in that message to fix their claim and file an appeal by the date generated.
“Even though I was answering before the due date, I was not able to access that,” Kocab said.
The good news is that ODJFS Director Kim Hall says the state knows about the error causing delays.
She says, “On the back end, the processing is lagging behind the filing of the actual claim.”
On the unemployment website, it says the problem is occurring on messages sent after March 25.
“That is because their claim is still at the processing level behind the scenes,” Hall said.
If you are denied like Kocab was at first, Hall says to just be patient.
Kocab finally got his message to appear. But, Hall says even though these due dates are listed, applicants will not be penalized if they can’t open messages right away.
“When the envelope is able to be opened, that’s when the clock would start running for moving forward with the appeal,” she said.
As the state works out the kinks in the unemployment office, Kocab says he’s going another route to try to pay the bills.
“I’m not really somebody that sits around and waits for something to happen because we don’t have an end date to all this,” he said.
He applied for a temporary job at Target and Aldi. Both are companies listing the need for workers on the state’s new job search website.
Director Hall says it was created to help streamline the process of helping people get new jobs.
“We know that employers had to temporarily close their doors, but we also know that other employers are in desperate need of additional employees,” Hall said.
Kocab said, “We need to put our pride aside and understand that this is fairly temporary.”
It’s still a big pill to swallow for people who thought they had a stable career just three weeks ago.
“I know it’s not perfect, but nothing really is,” he said.
Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that people applying for unemployment because of COVID-19 should include the code 2-1-8-0 on their claim form. It helps the claim process faster.
