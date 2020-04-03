Ohio Gov. DeWine answers your coronavirus-related questions on Twitter

Ohio Gov. DeWine answers your coronavirus-related questions on Twitter
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus. A new report is questioning the effectiveness of an expansion of electronic monitoring of inmates in Ohio. The 77-page report was presented Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 to DeWine's task force looking at how inmates are supervised after release. The report says there's limited evidence that the widespread use of GPS monitoring will reduce the rate at which ex-offenders commit new crimes or that it will enhance public safety. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Rachel Vadaj and Chris Anderson | April 3, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 5:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has fielded many questions from journalists about the coronavirus during his daily briefings, but on Thursday night, it was your turn to get answers.

DeWine has earned national and international praise for his efforts in protecting Ohioans from the coronavirus.

The Governor said hosted a question and answering session for Twitter users on.

Here are some of his responses to Ohioan’s questions during the nationwide “#AskGovDeWine” session.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.