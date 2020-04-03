One local Cleveland non-profit using its 3-D printers to produce face shields in the fight against the corona virus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Although school is out, one local school, the Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School, in Cleveland is letting its students work from home to help supply much needed help.
19 News spent the day learning how the equipment they normally use, is being used to make face shields.
The school is a regular, industrial looking building in The Flats doing lifesaving work.
A chain of 3-D printers and a laser machine are humming away making masks to be used in the fight against the corona virus.
“Right now they are printing headbands for the face shields that we’re producing,” an instructor told 19 News.
"The way the printer produces the part is that it takes the plastic off these spools and it melts it and it exudes it in the pattern as it was designed on the computer. Just layer by layer it builds up the headbands. "
These 3-D printers have been modified and reprogrammed using thumb drives with designs of the bands that will be attached to the plastic shield which Phastar Corporation is also making.
"The way the printer produces the part is that it takes the plastic off these spools and it melts it and it exudes it in the pattern as it was designed on the computer. Just layer by layer it builds up the headbands. "
Some belive a short run can actually help out significantly for a smaller hospital or safety departments or nursing homes.
Drew Ferguson, the president of Phastar, said there’s a big need and it’s getting bigger every day.
Phastar can produce these shields on demand.
These printers are able to print them in four hours.
The school has five printers that can do about 10 headbands every 4-hours or 80 a day maximum.
the machines much been running day and night since the need arose.
Another part of the process is using this laser to cut out the plastic shield part of the face shield.
“We can do just about four a minute. These get weeded out, make sure all the holes are clear. Very little waste material here.”
The shield will help keep the spray from a patient who may have the corona virus from hitting a nurse or doctor in their face, a common way the deadly disease is spread. Here another plus.
“The masks we produce are 100% reusable, You dip it in alcohol or a Clorox mix for 30 seconds, pull it out. It dries real quickly. There are no nooks or crannies where it’s going to get stuck. There’s no foam or anything that you can’t clean.”
Drew Ferguson said the biggest challenges for his non-profit organization is money to make more masks and the supply chain because larger companies are driving up the price, often doubling the cost of plastic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.