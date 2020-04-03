Pro Football HOF Craft Beer Fest continued to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials at the Pro Football Hall of Fame released a new date for their Craft Beer Fest.
The festival, originally scheduled for May 9, will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium from 5-9 p.m.
Organizers moved the festival out of concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Craft Beer Fest attracted a huge crowd in its inaugural year. It again will highlight craft beer from many of the nation’s top breweries, including one from each National Football League market and select local and national breweries to round out the lineup. "
All tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.
Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled date can request a refund by contacting the Pro Football Hall of Fame at tickets@profootballhof.com.
