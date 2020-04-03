Should craft stores be considered essential in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few craft stores in the area are some of the only remaining businesses open under Ohio’s Stay at Home Order.
The question of whether or not they’re an essential business came into the spotlight after Hobby Lobby tried to reopen Wednesday. Attorney General David Yost promptly shut them down by sending a cease-and-desist order.
However, one of their biggest competitors, JoAnn Fabrics, headquartered in Hudson, remains open for business.
In JoAnn’s COVID-19 statement on their website, the company says they’re following CDC guidelines and states in part: Now more than ever, it is important that we continue to safely provide what these Americans need to support their livelihood, mental wellness and community giving.
MichaeLs stores are limiting business to curbside pickup only.
In a call to Summit County Health Department, the Public Information Officer couldn’t say why exactly Hobby Lobby was forced to close while JoAnn and Michaels remained open. However, they said it was likely because they weren’t following proper social distancing. She said the department received around 15 complaints Wednesday about the stores in the area when they reopened.
“There’s a struggle understanding what essential means because there are so many exceptions. I think the public has an assumption of what essential means and sometimes that doesn’t necessarily line up with what’s available,” she said.
She told 19 News craft stores were allowed to stay open because they showed the materials they supply are essential to make things like masks.
Andre Bell was waiting outside Michaels to buy materials for just that. He said he’s not even sure if the stores should be allowed to stay open, but still he wants to get the supplies so he feels comfortable while he drives Uber and Lyft.
“They would have the unusual like sewing material if you’re going to make your own mask the material the needle and thread.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.