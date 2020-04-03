A third of individuals to test positive for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County are health care workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health shared new data during Friday’s briefing showing the growing trends as more and more individuals test positive for the coronavirus.
One key point highlighted by the county’s medical director, Dr. Heidi Gullett, is the number of health care workers diagnosed with the infection.
According to Dr. Gullett, approximately 33% of the individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus are health care workers.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 663 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
Statewide, at least 81 deaths and 2,902 cases have been documented.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health established a helpline for area residents with coronavirus questions: 1-855-711-3035. It’s urged to call that number only for coronavirus-related health concerns.
