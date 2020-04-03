Vermilion police officer starts training with his new K-9 partner

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The new K-9 for the Vermilion police department will begin training with his partner on Monday.
K-9 Falon is a 15-month-old male German Shepherd brought here as a puppy from the Czech Republic.
Falon has been raised by trainer Mike Watkins. Falon’s partner will be Officer Leo Chandler.
Vermilion police said they will be trained as a duel purpose K-9 team for narcotics and patrol.
Falon and Chandler are hoping to the the state certification test in mid-May.
