Vermilion police officer starts training with his new K-9 partner
(Source: Vermilion police)
By Julia Tullos | April 3, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 1:17 PM

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The new K-9 for the Vermilion police department will begin training with his partner on Monday.

K-9 Falon is a 15-month-old male German Shepherd brought here as a puppy from the Czech Republic.

Falon has been raised by trainer Mike Watkins. Falon’s partner will be Officer Leo Chandler.

Vermilion police said they will be trained as a duel purpose K-9 team for narcotics and patrol.

Falon and Chandler are hoping to the the state certification test in mid-May.

