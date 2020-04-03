Will Ohio run out of hospital beds? Experts believe that depends on us

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is using a Case Western Reserve building, to provide nearly 1,000 hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients, but will it be enough?
Experts say it all really depends on us, and how well we follow the social distancing guidelines and the stay at home order.
On March 9 Ohio confirmed its first case of coronavirus, fast forward three weeks and we have 2,902 reported cases. In our state, 81 people have died. 802 people have been hospitalized and 260 people were admitted to the ICU.
While our numbers may seem low compared to other states, experts believe if we don’t flatten the curve, our hospitals will be at capacity within weeks.
“That’s why it’s essential that we do what we can to mitigate that spike, to blunt the curve as they say,” said Dr. Mike Sagg, infectious disease specialist. “Otherwise we’re going to end up in a world of hurt in about three weeks or so.”
According to projections from Covid Act Now, if Ohio were to do nothing, we’d have nearly 98,000 people hospitalized by May 1. As few as 2,770 people would be in the hospital by May 3 if we follow the stay at home order strictly.
“As we fill up with Covid cases and things get backed up, sure, it means new Covid cases may have trouble getting into the hospital,” explained Dr. Sagg. “But what about the burn patients and the trauma patients, and the heart attacks that happen that normally would get into the hospital. If they don’t have beds either, there are secondary and tertiary derivatives of this that I don’t think we’ve begun to consider."
The website offers projections for counties too. In Cuyahoga County, poor compliance of the stay at home order our hospitals will be full by May 27, with about 5,000 people hospitalized and less than 4,900 beds. With strict compliance only about 1,200 people are expected to be hospitalized.
Based off these projections, it would take at least two months of a full Wuhan style lock down to fully contain the spread of the virus. You can view the state and county projections yourself by visiting COVIDACTNOW.ORG.
