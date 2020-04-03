Willoughby police are asking for help after several shoplifting incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are turning to the public for help in solving a rash of shoplifting crimes from Lowes in Willoughby.
According to a Willoughby police social media post an unknown female with light brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie and dark colored pants left Lowes with three Craftsman tools in her shopping cart on March 21.
The Craftsman tools were an inflator-bare 20v and two variable speed cordless drills with a total value of $233.
The female walked out of the store without paying for the items and got into a white Scion hatchback.
Four days later on March 25, at approximately 8 p.m., a male entered Lowe’s and was suspected of stealing a finish nailer valued at $359.
The suspect entered a dark colored Buick sedan driven by another male suspect.
The two left the scene without paying for the tool.
On March 30, at approximately 3 p.m., a male entered Lowe’s Home Improvement, concealed two Dewalt angle grinders and tool backpack, and then exited the store without paying for the items.
Total value of the theft was $277.
If you know the identity of any of the suspects, please call Ptl. Lampela at 440-953-4212; reference 20-07931.
