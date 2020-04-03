7-year-old child among 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuscarawas County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Health Department reported a 7-year-old child is one of the 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county as of 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Here is the latest COVID-19 statistics provided by the TCHD:
- Age Range (in years): 7 - 63
- Symptom onset date range: March 6 – March 27
- Median Age (in years): 46
- Current number of Hospitalizations: 1
- Rate of Recovery: 2 out of 2 = 100%
- Number of Deaths: 0
The TCHD said they are often asked about the geographical location of the cases, but are unable to release that information.
“However, there is evidence of community spread and the cases are all geographically spread out across the Tuscarawas County community,” according to the TCHD.
The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 81 Ohioans have died from COVID-19 with 2,902 cases confirmed statewide.
