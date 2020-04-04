Apple CEO Tim Cook will give commencement speech during OSU virtual commencement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - OSU President Michael Drake announced Friday that the university will hold a virtual commencement on May 3, with Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering the keynote address.
The live-streamed event will take place at noon, with roughly 12,000 diplomas being delivered.
The graduates will receive their degrees by mail; however, the university will hold an in-person recognition event at a later date when social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Members of the Class of 2020 will be actively involved in the scheduling and planning of that event.
“We are so proud of everything you have accomplished -- and how you have stepped up and remained strong during this time of uncertainty,” Drake said in a video announcing the event. “Just as you were headed into the homestretch and looking forward to walking across the field in Ohio Stadium on May 3, the world changed for you and for all of us. But you adapted and persevered.”
Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university’s Digital Flagship initiative.
