Car crashes into Erie County Sheriff’s Office car with deputy and K-9 inside

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into an Erie County Sheriff’s Office car with a deputy and K-9 inside, according to the report.
The crash happened on SR-61 near mile post 2 in Berlin Township around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said a New Albany man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with two passengers inside out of a private drive.
As he headed east onto SR-61, he failed to yield from the private drive and went into the path of a 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by Deputy Cody Webb with his K-9 partner inside, according to the Highway Patrol.
Deputy Webb attempted to avoid the collision by veering left, but still struck the Silverado, according to the report.
The Highway Patrol said North Central EMS took Deputy Webb to Fisher Titus Medical Center with “non-incapacitating injuries" while his K-9 was released to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and transported for medical evaluation.
The report stated that the driver and two passengers in the Silverado were all wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and did not suffer any injuries.
According to the Highway Patrol, drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Berlin Fire Department, Central Automotive, Dunn Rite Towing, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, according to the report.
