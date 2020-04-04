City Dogs Cleveland extends waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding homes for ‘social distancing sidekicks’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City Dogs Cleveland kennel is hoping to get more dogs into homes as some people may be looking for companionship while social distancing themselves from human interaction.
As an incentive to adopt, City Dogs Cleveland is waiving all fees through April 26.
The fees were initially waived only until April 1 before a generous donation from the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals made the extension possible.
The kennel is closed to the public, but an appointment can be made to schedule a visit.
Click here for a list of adoptable pets from City Dogs Cleveland.
