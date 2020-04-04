102 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Ohio; 3,739 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said at least 102 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 3,739 cases confirmed statewide.
The death toll is 11 more than Friday while the statewide confirmed number of cases case rose by 427.
Here are other statewide COVID-19 reports the Ohio Department of Health shared at 2 p.m. on Saturday:
- Number of ICU admissions: 326
- Number of hospitalizations in Ohio: 1,006
- Age Range: <1-101
- Median Age: 53
- Sex: 48% Males*, 51% Females (with <1% sex not reported)
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton previously said the state’s latest numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Acton are holding a regular briefing on Saturday afternoon regarding the latest cases and progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The latest modeling from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University projects a surge of nearly 10,000 new cases per day, peaking on April 25.
Out of the 895 hospitalizations reported through Thursday, 288 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 780.
Gov. DeWine announced on Thursday that the stay-at-home order for all Ohioans has been extended into May, with several additional guidelines.
This story will be updated.
