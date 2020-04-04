Cuyahoga Valley National Park: Blue Hen Falls, Brandywine Falls too crowded for safe social distancing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Valley National Park is encouraging people to visit areas other than Blue Hen Falls and Brandywine Falls because the areas are too crowded to practice safe social distancing.
On Saturday afternoon, CVNP warned visitors that “it is in no way possible to keep a good distance from others at Blue Hen Falls or Brandywine Falls due to overcrowding. Please select another area.”
In other Cuyahoga Valley National Park news, the Towpath Trail partially reopened on Thursday after flash flooding submerged it the morning of March 29.
The Towpath Trail is now open from Canal Exploration Center south, although there will still be “rough patches” in some places.
However, it will still be closed from Canal Exploration Center north to Lock 39.
CVNP shared the following statement about the Towpath Trail reopening:
“Please, if you see a crowded trailhead, consider going to another trailhead. Maintain the length of a bed (or 5 ranger hats) between you and other users. We want you to stay healthy!”
While portions of the Towpath Trail remain closed, CVNP shared the following warning last Sunday:
“Please be aware that other trails will be very muddy, flooded and potentially unsafe. Respect closures - we don’t always know how deep the water is - or what’s in it.”
Here are photos of the flooding the CVNP shared on March 29:
