Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's first season has started strangely. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stefanski returned to Minnesota to be with his family. He spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant with the Vikings and the virus outbreak forced him to postpone the family's move. Stefanski's days are filled with video conference meetings as the Browns prepare for the NFL draft and a season that remains uncertain. Stefanksi offered strong support for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a rough second season and has been committed to his offseason workouts.