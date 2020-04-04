Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Food banks seek emergency funding; inmate release considered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is recommending the early release of 38 inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic, including 23 women who are pregnant or have children with them. Meanwhile, six inmates from a single Cuyahoga County Corrections Center housing unit in Cleveland have tested positive and two inmates have suspected cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is asking for $25 million in emergency state assistance to respond to record-breaking requests for food distribution. Its executive director also encouraged private monetary contributions. And with more people staying home, the Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic is down nearly 60% across the state since Sunday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEGACHURCH-MAYOR
Ohio mayor pleads for church to stop in-person services
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor has pleaded with a local church to “reconsider” holding in-person services amid concerns of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Monroe Mayor Jason Frentzel sent a letter Thursday to Solid Rock Church asking church officials to halt service. The church has continued to leave its doors open and hold in-person services despite calls from Gov. Mike DeWine and advocacy groups to stop. Church officials tells the Enquirer they are having members of their congregation practice social distancing inside the church and are disinfecting their facilities before and after services.
CHILD KILLED-HOUSE FIRE
Child dies, several people hurt when fire roars through home
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire has roared through an Ohio home, killing a child and injuring several other people. The fire in Zanesville was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A witness reported hearing an explosion moments before the two-story home was engulfed in flames. But authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some children in the home reportedly escaped the flames by climbing out a second-story window. Authorities say some of those who escaped and two Muskingum County sheriff deputies were treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries. The body of the child who died was found after the flames were extinguished.
CHILD SHOT
Police: 10-year-old boy shot, wounded while playing outside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old boy playing outside his home with his mother was struck and wounded by an apparent stray bullet. But authorities say the child is expected to fully recover. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in Maple Heights. Police were notified after the mother took her son to the hospital. The mother told police that she heard three loud pops, then noticed her son was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his stomach. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further details on his condition were not disclosed. The name of the child and his mother were not released. No other injuries were reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Barr orders increase in home confinement as virus surges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement. In a memo Friday, Barr says the agency must expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates. beginning with three federal prisons where coronavirus cases have skyrocketed. They include FCC Oakdale, a prison complex in Louisiana where five inmates have died and more than a dozen others remain hospitalized. At FCI Elkton in Ohio, three inmates have died. And 20 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at FCI Danbury in Connecticut. Congressional leaders and prison advocates have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential outbreak.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Discoveries of human remains in 2 counties not related
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two people whose remains were recently found in two adjacent eastern Ohio counties are not related. But their identities remain a mystery. The first discovery came March 21, when a landowner riding an ATV as he inspected property stakes near an oil well in eastern Carroll County spotted some human remains down an embankment. Further investigation determined the remains are those of a woman who was probably around 60 years old. The second discovery came late Monday night in Stark County, when an oil well contractor working in Pike Township found a human skull. The remains were determined to be those of man.
TWO FATALLY SHOT
Ohio police identify victims in double fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police have identified two people who were found dead in a vehicle Thursday morning. Middletown officers say they found 29-year-old Dashaua Brown and 31-year-old Aaron Paige, both of Cleveland, dead in a car. City spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan says the department had received a call about a car being in the middle of the road early Thursday morning. The victims were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The motive of the deadly shooting is unclear. The case remains under investigation.
TRIPLE FATAL BAR SHOOTING
Authorities capture man sought in triple fatal bar shooting
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A man sought in a shooting at northwest Ohio bar that left three people dead has been captured. Twenty-four-year-old Deontray Forrest, of Lima, was arrested without incident early Wednesday at an apartment in Cleveland by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney. Forrest faces three counts of homicide stemming from the Feb. 4 shootings at the Levels Lounge in Lima. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
ALLIGATOR ALTERCATION
Officers find an alligator while responding to robbery
COLUMBUS (AP) — Columbus Police discovered a live alligator while responding to an alleged robbery involving a gun and an Xbox. The Columbus Dispatch reports that a caller reported a man with a gun in a dispute over the return of a Microsoft Xbox Monday afternoon. Police arrested the man and charged him with a parole violation and a felony weapons charge. Officers say they found the 3 to 4 feet alligator in an aquarium in a closet while searching the home. The woman, who lived in the apartment where the dispute took place, admitted to authorities that the alligator was hers and that she did not have the proper permit.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIARY-MISSING-BASEBALL
VIRUS DIARY: Fantasy baseball, when real ball is the fantasy
CINCINNATI (AP) — Right now, there’s no watching from lawn chairs the grandkids’ games of tee-ball, with kids piling on each other fighting for the ball while a coach windmills his arm to a confused runner. There’s no coach-pitch, where dads learn the shame of accidentally striking out their own child. No Little League, where you start seeing slick fielding and savvy batting. But Americans are trying to get their baseball fixes. That can mean reaching back through the years to a board game that still spurs flights of imagination.