3 men in Cleveland taken to hospital after shooting at a funeral home, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were shot at Watson’s Funeral Home on Superior Avenue Saturday morning at 10 a.m., Cleveland Police said.
Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the wrist or hand. Another 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh. A 21-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
All three victims were taken to University Hospital.
Officials have not yet responded to 19 News on if the shooting took place inside, or outside the funeral home.
This is the third shooting that happened overnight and into Saturday morning in Cleveland. The second shooting occurred on East 140th Street and Waterloo Road, as a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital by a private car.
