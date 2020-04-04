Menorah Park nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

As one of the largest senior healthcare organizations in Ohio, we proactively prepared for this, taking quick action to mitigate risk of this novel virus and its spread. Our goal to protect the safety and wellbeing of our residents, our staff, and our community motivates the team to plan ahead and take stringent steps as the situation continues to evolve. We will continue to be proactive, following all protection and prevention protocols guided by the Centers for Disease Control, local and state health organizations and medical professionals, and stay focused on moving forward and keeping everyone safe."