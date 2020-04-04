Menorah Park nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Menorah Park confirmed on Saturday morning that a resident of their nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.
There are no other cases at any other residence at Menorah Park, according to the statement.
Menorah Park released the following statement to 19 News:
"We are following every protocol to properly care for the person who has contracted the virus. Staffs are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps now and in the future.
As one of the largest senior healthcare organizations in Ohio, we proactively prepared for this, taking quick action to mitigate risk of this novel virus and its spread. Our goal to protect the safety and wellbeing of our residents, our staff, and our community motivates the team to plan ahead and take stringent steps as the situation continues to evolve. We will continue to be proactive, following all protection and prevention protocols guided by the Centers for Disease Control, local and state health organizations and medical professionals, and stay focused on moving forward and keeping everyone safe."
As of Friday, the Department of Health said at least 91 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 3,312 cases confirmed statewide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.