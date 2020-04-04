15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County; brings total to 179 countywide

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 15 new cases of coronavirus in Summit County, which brings the total to 179 countywide. The Summit County Public Health released the numbers Saturday.
66 patients currently in the hospital.
No new deaths in the latest report by the SCPH. Eight are dead due to coronavirus, which was the number Friday. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday in the county was 164.
Summit County Public Health reminds residents to take the following precautions:
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.