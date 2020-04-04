Northeast Ohio weather: sunny start before clouds come in through the afternoon

By Jon Loufman | April 4, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 9:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday gets off to a sunny start with increasing cloudiness through the P.M. as highs top out in the lower 60s.

Tonight: A risk of rain early otherwise cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Morning clouds and light, passing showers with partial clearing through the afternoon as highs top around 50.

Sunday night: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, possible thunder with highs in the mid 60s.

