Northeast Ohio weather: sunny start before clouds come in through the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday gets off to a sunny start with increasing cloudiness through the P.M. as highs top out in the lower 60s.
Tonight: A risk of rain early otherwise cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Morning clouds and light, passing showers with partial clearing through the afternoon as highs top around 50.
Sunday night: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, possible thunder with highs in the mid 60s.
